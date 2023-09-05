Radix Price Hits $0.0524 on Exchanges (XRD)

Radix (XRD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One Radix coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0524 or 0.00000204 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Radix has a market capitalization of $418.11 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Radix has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Radix

Radix’s genesis date was July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,646,478,296 coins and its circulating supply is 7,983,833,334 coins. Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Radix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RADIX token (XRD) is the native token of the Radix Public Network, used for staking to secure the network through Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and paying for transaction fees. XRD holders can vote on validator nodes by delegating tokens to them and earn network emission rewards. The top 100 validators with the most delegated stake are selected as the validator set, but this limit is expected to be removed in the future. Transaction fees are paid in XRD, and 100% of the fees are burnt by the Radix Protocol to prevent spam transactions across the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

