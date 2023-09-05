Reach (LON:RCH) Trading Up 0.1%

Reach plc (LON:RCH – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 75.08 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 73.30 ($0.93). Approximately 716,872 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 977,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.25 ($0.93).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on Reach from GBX 85 ($1.07) to GBX 75 ($0.95) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 3rd.
Reach Trading Up 0.1 %
Reach Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a GBX 2.88 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Reach’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,363.64%.
Reach Company Profile
Reach plc operates as a national and regional news publisher in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company has various national and regional brands across print and online, including Mirror, Express, Daily Star, Daily Record, Manchester Evening News, Liverpool Echo, Irish Star, OK! magazine, WalesOnline, MyLondon, and Curiously, as well as HullLive, edinburghlive, LeicestershireLive, CorkBeo, ChronicleLive, ECHO, TeessideLive, AberdeenLive, Devon Live, YorkshireLive, football.london, BirminghamLive, new, BristolLive, and Belfastlive.
