Reach (LON:RCH) Trading Up 0.1%

Reach plc (LON:RCH – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 75.08 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 73.30 ($0.93). Approximately 716,872 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 977,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.25 ($0.93).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on Reach from GBX 85 ($1.07) to GBX 75 ($0.95) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 3rd.

Reach Trading Up 0.1 %

Reach Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of £232.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 666.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 74.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 76.75.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a GBX 2.88 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Reach’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,363.64%.

Reach Company Profile

Reach plc operates as a national and regional news publisher in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company has various national and regional brands across print and online, including Mirror, Express, Daily Star, Daily Record, Manchester Evening News, Liverpool Echo, Irish Star, OK! magazine, WalesOnline, MyLondon, and Curiously, as well as HullLive, edinburghlive, LeicestershireLive, CorkBeo, ChronicleLive, ECHO, TeessideLive, AberdeenLive, Devon Live, YorkshireLive, football.london, BirminghamLive, new, BristolLive, and Belfastlive.

Featured Stories

