Reginald Seeto Sells 2,819 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $26,752.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 481,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,009.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Reginald Seeto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 14th, Reginald Seeto sold 576 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total value of $5,120.64.

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Reginald Seeto sold 2,819 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $31,995.65.

On Thursday, July 13th, Reginald Seeto sold 5,260 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $54,335.80.

On Monday, July 3rd, Reginald Seeto sold 2,818 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $23,896.64.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Reginald Seeto sold 14,268 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $124,987.68.

CareDx Trading Down 6.1 %

NASDAQ:CDNA traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.14. 637,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,421. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.41. CareDx, Inc has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $20.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $70.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.40 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 19.84% and a negative net margin of 27.15%. On average, analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CareDx by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CareDx in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CareDx during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of CareDx by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CareDx in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CareDx in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research downgraded CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of CareDx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

