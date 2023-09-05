Ripio Credit Network Trading 3% Lower Over Last Week (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $870,555.05 and approximately $25,593.75 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00006818 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00021121 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00017705 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00015299 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,771.20 or 1.00014957 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

