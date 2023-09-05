Robert W. Baird Begins Coverage on Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LCID. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Lucid Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Lucid Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Lucid Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.56.

Shares of LCID stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,193,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,511,770. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.36. Lucid Group has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a current ratio of 7.07. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $150.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.58 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 337.97% and a negative return on equity of 64.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lucid Group will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lucid Group news, Director Public Investment Fund bought 265,693,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $1,814,687,991.49. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,366,658,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,280,321.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lucid Group by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,587,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,320,437 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lucid Group by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,330,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,327,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991,369 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lucid Group by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,047,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171,066 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lucid Group by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,537,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lucid Group by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,963,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,650,000 after purchasing an additional 667,376 shares in the last quarter.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

