Rodney Hershberger Sells 2,500 Shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Stock

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $71,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,341,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,317,666.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Rodney Hershberger also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 1st, Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $71,275.00.
- On Monday, July 3rd, Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $73,225.00.
PGT Innovations Price Performance
NYSE PGTI traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.90. The company had a trading volume of 682,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,250. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $29.64.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PGT Innovations
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in PGT Innovations in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,665,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 1,091.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 906,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,089,000 after purchasing an additional 830,693 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,859,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,646,000 after purchasing an additional 610,447 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 1st quarter worth $14,689,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 1st quarter worth $12,806,000. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PGTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of PGT Innovations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.
PGT Innovations Company Profile
PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.
