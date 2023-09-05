Rodney Hershberger Sells 2,500 Shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Stock

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $71,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,341,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,317,666.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Tuesday, August 1st, Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $71,275.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $73,225.00.

NYSE PGTI traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.90. The company had a trading volume of 682,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,250. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $29.64.

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. PGT Innovations’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in PGT Innovations in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,665,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 1,091.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 906,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,089,000 after purchasing an additional 830,693 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,859,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,646,000 after purchasing an additional 610,447 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 1st quarter worth $14,689,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 1st quarter worth $12,806,000. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of PGT Innovations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

