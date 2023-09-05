Rollbit Coin (RLB) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $513.91 Million

Rollbit Coin (RLB) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Over the last week, Rollbit Coin has traded down 22.9% against the US dollar. Rollbit Coin has a market capitalization of $513.91 million and $4.44 million worth of Rollbit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rollbit Coin token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000606 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rollbit Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Rollbit Coin Profile

Rollbit Coin’s launch date was November 9th, 2020. Rollbit Coin’s total supply is 3,296,951,621 tokens. Rollbit Coin’s official website is rollbit.com. The official message board for Rollbit Coin is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5326640.0. Rollbit Coin’s official Twitter account is @rollbitcom.

Rollbit Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rollbit Coin (RLB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rollbit Coin has a current supply of 3,296,951,621. The last known price of Rollbit Coin is 0.16038157 USD and is down -0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $12,396,592.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rollbit.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rollbit Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rollbit Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rollbit Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rollbit Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rollbit Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.