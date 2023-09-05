Roots (TSE:ROOT) Shares Down 2.4%

Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.87 and last traded at C$2.88. Approximately 542 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 9,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.95.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Roots from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.02. The company has a market cap of C$117.82 million, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.13.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and sells apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and ecommerce.

