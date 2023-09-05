Safe 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $178,438.39 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. During the last seven days, Safe has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. Safe has a market cap of $136.02 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can currently be bought for $6.53 or 0.00025274 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00155270 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00050826 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00026499 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003875 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 6.58833323 USD and is up 2.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

