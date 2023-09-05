Sapphire Hits 1-Day Volume of $14,400.05 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 5th. In the last week, Sapphire has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. Sapphire has a market cap of $16.55 million and $14,400.05 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,630.53 or 0.06337061 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00038470 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00016940 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00026417 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00012815 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000364 BTC.

About Sapphire

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,465,210,823 coins and its circulating supply is 1,444,621,400 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

