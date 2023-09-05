Sapphire Price Reaches $0.0115 on Exchanges (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $16.58 million and $14,432.21 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for about $0.0115 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,634.38 or 0.06338397 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00038583 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00017000 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00026494 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00012857 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000366 BTC.

About Sapphire

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,465,489,223 coins and its circulating supply is 1,444,903,000 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

