ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) COO Sells $2,664,450.00 in Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total value of $2,664,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,457,874.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $6.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $597.16. 717,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.67 billion, a PE ratio of 84.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $567.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $508.63. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $614.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOW. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $518.00 to $657.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $549.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOW. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

