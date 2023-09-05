SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of SigmaRoc plc (LON:SRC – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 53.16 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 53.80 ($0.68). 1,082,147 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 804,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54 ($0.68).

SigmaRoc Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £373.26 million, a PE ratio of 1,076.00 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 57.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 57.31.

About SigmaRoc

(Get Free Report)

SigmaRoc plc, through its subsidiaries, invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector. It also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete; supplies value-added industrial and construction quarried materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services, as well as engages in the limestone quarrying and processing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SigmaRoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaRoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.