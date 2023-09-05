Storj (STORJ) Price Hits $0.23 on Major Exchanges

Storj (STORJ) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Storj has a total market capitalization of $90.02 million and approximately $8.98 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Storj token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000905 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Storj has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.



Storj’s genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 386,187,446 tokens. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storj and its Facebook page is accessible here. Storj’s official website is storj.io. Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io. The Reddit community for Storj is https://reddit.com/r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows users to securely and privately store their data on a distributed network of nodes. The platform uses blockchain technology and cryptographic protocols to ensure that user data remains secure and immutable. Storj was created by a team of developers led by Shawn Wilkinson, and the Storj token, or STORJ, is used to pay for storage and bandwidth on the network and incentivize node operators to provide storage and bandwidth. Overall, Storj provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional cloud storage services while allowing users to retain ownership and control of their data.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

