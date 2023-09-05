sUSD (SUSD) Market Capitalization Tops $36.22 Million

sUSD (SUSD) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. sUSD has a market capitalization of $36.22 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sUSD token can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00003854 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, sUSD has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 36,475,381 tokens. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

