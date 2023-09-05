Sylebra Capital Ltd Buys 79,370 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired 79,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.11 per share, with a total value of $5,247,150.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,948,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,039,698.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Sylebra Capital Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Impinj alerts:

On Tuesday, August 29th, Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased 28,579 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.27 per share, with a total value of $1,808,193.33.

On Monday, August 21st, Sylebra Capital Ltd bought 48,171 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.45 per share, with a total value of $2,815,594.95.

On Wednesday, August 16th, Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased 190,569 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.02 per share, for a total transaction of $11,437,951.38.

On Monday, August 14th, Sylebra Capital Ltd bought 63,672 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.51 per share, for a total transaction of $3,852,792.72.

On Friday, August 11th, Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired 263,740 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.26 per share, for a total transaction of $15,365,492.40.

Impinj Stock Performance

Shares of PI stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.83. The stock had a trading volume of 486,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,877. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -121.12 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Impinj, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.01 and a fifty-two week high of $144.90.

Institutional Trading of Impinj

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Impinj had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $85.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.43 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Impinj during the second quarter worth about $3,930,000. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 6,718 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Impinj from $145.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Impinj to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Impinj from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PI

About Impinj

(Get Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.