Syscoin Price Tops $0.0862 on Major Exchanges (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0862 or 0.00000334 BTC on major exchanges. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $64.44 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Syscoin

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 747,394,570 coins. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Syscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin (SYS) is the native cryptocurrency of the Syscoin platform, merge-mined with Bitcoin. The platform provides tools for creating applications, custom tokens, assets, marketplaces, and decentralized applications (dApps). It includes the Z-DAG protocol for high throughput and low-latency transactions. Use cases include asset creation, decentralized marketplaces, and dApps for various applications. Syscoin was created by Sebastian Schepis, Dan Wasyluk, and Jag Sidhu in 2014.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

