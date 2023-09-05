The Graph Trading 6.5% Lower This Week (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One The Graph token can currently be bought for about $0.0872 or 0.00000339 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, The Graph has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. The Graph has a market capitalization of $800.45 million and approximately $25.52 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About The Graph

The Graph’s launch date was March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,744,750,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,177,139,332 tokens. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

The Graph Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph (GRT) is a decentralized protocol that indexes and queries data from blockchains, making it easier for developers to build reliable and scalable decentralized applications. Created by Yaniv Tal and Jannis Pohlmann in 2018, GRT is used by popular dApps like Uniswap, Synthetix, and Aave. GRT also serves as a governance token for The Graph ecosystem, allowing holders to participate in decision-making and earn rewards for staking.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

