The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Laura Schenkein Sells 3,219 Shares

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total value of $256,200.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 666,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,079,764.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Trade Desk Stock Up 1.9 %

TTD traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.42. 3,087,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,275,737. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 311.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.72. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $39.43 and a one year high of $91.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.75.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $464.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.21 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,763,893,000 after acquiring an additional 263,838 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Trade Desk by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,267,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,719,462,000 after purchasing an additional 499,199 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Trade Desk by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,593,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,193,453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471,935 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Trade Desk by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,447,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,660,000 after purchasing an additional 135,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Trade Desk by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Trade Desk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.48.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

