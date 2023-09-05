The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Laura Schenkein Sells 3,219 Shares

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total value of $256,200.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 666,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,079,764.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Trade Desk Stock Up 1.9 %
TTD traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.42. 3,087,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,275,737. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 311.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.72. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $39.43 and a one year high of $91.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.75.
Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $464.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.21 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TTD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Trade Desk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.48.
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.
