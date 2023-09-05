Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.56 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $196.94 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0314 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00038518 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00026487 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00012819 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003958 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000973 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,269,065,259 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

