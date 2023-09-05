Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTSH) & JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) Financial Review

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) and JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Tile Shop and JanOne, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tile Shop 0 0 0 0 N/A JanOne 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tile Shop 3.34% 11.23% 3.77% JanOne 21.36% 7.18% 1.43%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Tile Shop and JanOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Tile Shop has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JanOne has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.1% of Tile Shop shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.7% of JanOne shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.5% of Tile Shop shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of JanOne shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tile Shop and JanOne’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tile Shop $394.70 million 0.66 $15.70 million $0.29 20.10 JanOne $39.61 million 0.05 $10.99 million N/A N/A

Tile Shop has higher revenue and earnings than JanOne.

Summary

Tile Shop beats JanOne on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers natural stone products, such as marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands. The company also manufactures setting and maintenance materials, such as thinset, grout, and sealers under the Superior brand name; accessories, including installation tools, shower and bath shelves, drains, and related products; and offers customers delivery service through third-party freight providers. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, Minnesota.

About JanOne

JanOne Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, licensing, developing, partnering, and commercializing novel, non-opioid, and non-addictive therapies to address the unmet medical need for the treatment of pain and addiction. It operates through Biotechnology and Recycling segments. The company's lead product candidate is JAN101, a patented oral and sustained release pharmaceutical composition of sodium nitrite that targets poor blood flow to the extremities in patients with diabetes or peripheral artery disease to treat pain. It also provides turnkey appliance recycling and replacement services for utilities and other sponsors of energy efficiency programs. The company was formerly known as Appliance Recycling Centers of America, Inc. and changed its name to JanOne Inc. in September 2019. JanOne Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

