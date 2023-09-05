Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Director Max A. Guinn Sells 29,650 Shares

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) Director Max A. Guinn sold 29,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total transaction of $384,560.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,355.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE TWI traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.20. 340,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,512. The company has a market cap of $765.31 million, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.32. Titan International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $17.29.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Titan International had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $481.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Titan International, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Titan International by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,403,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,954,000 after acquiring an additional 350,189 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Titan International by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,071,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,426,000 after acquiring an additional 162,301 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Titan International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,941,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,062,000 after acquiring an additional 32,789 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Titan International by 5.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,630,000 after acquiring an additional 99,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Titan International by 6.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,563,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,032,000 after acquiring an additional 97,589 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

