Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Director Max A. Guinn Sells 29,650 Shares

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) Director Max A. Guinn sold 29,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total transaction of $384,560.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,355.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Titan International Price Performance
Shares of NYSE TWI traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.20. 340,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,512. The company has a market cap of $765.31 million, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.32. Titan International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $17.29.
Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Titan International had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $481.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Titan International, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Titan International
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TWI
About Titan International
Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Titan International
- Are Stock Buybacks Good for the Average Investor?
- 5 Ways to Play Retail that will Profit in 2023
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- This Is Why It’s Not Too Late For You To Buy Meta Stock
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- Why Analysts Say GE’s Healthcare Spinoff Has $20 Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.