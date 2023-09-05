TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) VP Sells $180,136.16 in Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) VP Miriam Provost sold 2,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $180,136.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,603.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
TransMedics Group Stock Down 7.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ TMDX traded down $5.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.10. 769,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,683. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.86 and a 1 year high of $99.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.26 and a 200 day moving average of $76.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.79 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 19.74, a current ratio of 20.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.12. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $42.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 136.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMDX. TheStreet raised TransMedics Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.
TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.
