Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) CAO David A. Tonnel Sells 57,259 Shares

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) CAO David A. Tonnel sold 57,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $470,668.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 417,789 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,225.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Transocean Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RIG traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.19. The stock had a trading volume of 17,255,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,718,719. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 2.99. Transocean Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $8.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.89.

Get Transocean alerts:

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.58 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 37.68%. Transocean’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Transocean from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Transocean from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Transocean to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.28.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RIG

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transocean

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Capital World Investors raised its position in Transocean by 177.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,596,879 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $193,454,000 after purchasing an additional 17,650,829 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd bought a new position in shares of Transocean during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,278,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 64.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,992,307 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $178,031,000 after buying an additional 10,962,276 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 61.8% during the first quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 23,094,545 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $146,881,000 after buying an additional 8,820,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 5,526.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,872,028 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $35,975,000 after buying an additional 7,732,128 shares during the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transocean Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.