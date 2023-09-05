TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Insider Sells $104,790.62 in Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total transaction of $104,790.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,770,640.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

TransUnion Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TRU traded down $0.95 on Tuesday, reaching $80.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,426,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,511. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.97. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $50.32 and a twelve month high of $82.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. TransUnion had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TransUnion from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 1,629.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in TransUnion by 166.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 86.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 58.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Articles

