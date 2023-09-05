Uniswap (UNI) 1-Day Volume Tops $60.16 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 5th. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $2.52 billion and $60.16 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for $4.37 or 0.00016960 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.08 or 0.00244955 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00014453 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000509 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003835 BTC.

About Uniswap

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,031 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,031 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 4.3300672 USD and is down -2.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 807 active market(s) with $65,370,563.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.