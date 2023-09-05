Uniswap (UNI) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.53 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 5th. Uniswap has a market cap of $2.53 billion and approximately $66.47 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.37 or 0.00016989 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.03 or 0.00244791 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00014328 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000502 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003859 BTC.

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,031 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,031 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 4.3300672 USD and is down -2.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 807 active market(s) with $65,370,563.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

