Vanessa Ann Guthrie Sells 2,395 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Stock

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) Director Vanessa Ann Guthrie sold 2,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $32,715.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,485.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Vanessa Ann Guthrie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tronox alerts:

On Wednesday, July 26th, Vanessa Ann Guthrie sold 54 shares of Tronox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $802.98.

Tronox Stock Down 2.3 %

Tronox stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,244,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,830. Tronox Holdings plc has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $17.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.73, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Tronox Announces Dividend

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.11). Tronox had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is -56.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TROX shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Tronox from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Tronox in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tronox in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tronox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tronox

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Tronox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 136,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,267,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,374,000 after acquiring an additional 285,263 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 19,070 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Tronox by 0.6% during the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 192,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

About Tronox

(Get Free Report)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.