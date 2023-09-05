Vertcoin Price Reaches $0.0459 on Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.10 million and approximately $26,135.15 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0459 or 0.00000178 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25,748.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.03 or 0.00244791 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.12 or 0.00742271 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00014328 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.13 or 0.00536465 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00059617 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00118827 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 67,567,410 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.