Vincent Vellucci Purchases 1,000 Shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Stock

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) Director Vincent Vellucci acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.25 per share, for a total transaction of $52,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Bel Fuse Stock Down 2.9 %

BELFB traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,767. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.88 and its 200-day moving average is $46.05. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $63.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $168.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.83%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BELFB. StockNews.com cut Bel Fuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Bel Fuse from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Institutional Trading of Bel Fuse

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 10.1% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 53,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its stake in Bel Fuse by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 53,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the 1st quarter valued at about $423,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 97.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,673 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 11,184 shares during the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

