Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE NCV traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,368. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average of $3.39. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $4.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income Fund

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCV. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

Featured Articles

