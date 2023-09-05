Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 30.7% annually over the last three years.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:EDF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.68. The stock had a trading volume of 90,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,216. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $5.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.48.
About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.
