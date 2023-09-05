X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW – Get Free Report) were down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $44.62 and last traded at $44.62. Approximately 2,072 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 111,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.85.

X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF by 1,359.2% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co raised its holdings in shares of X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 16,030,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,483,000.

X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (HYDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high yield bonds with a low yield to worst. HYDW was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by Xtrackers.

