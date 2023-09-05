Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.20-$2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.050-$2.065 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.05 billion. Zscaler also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.48-$0.49 EPS.

Shares of Zscaler stock traded up $4.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.74. 5,735,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,699,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $84.93 and a 12 month high of $194.21. The stock has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.24 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.63.

ZS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Zscaler from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. BTIG Research upgraded Zscaler from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Zscaler from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $172.42.

In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $3,113,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,406 shares in the company, valued at $43,356,449. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $3,113,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 306,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,356,449. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $1,800,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 272,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,257,536.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,115 shares of company stock worth $16,763,081. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

