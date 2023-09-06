AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the construction company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This is a positive change from AAON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

AAON has increased its dividend by an average of 10.4% per year over the last three years. AAON has a dividend payout ratio of 7.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AAON to earn $2.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.0%.

NASDAQ:AAON opened at $64.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.40. AAON has a 1-year low of $34.70 and a 1-year high of $71.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 0.83.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. AAON had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $283.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AAON will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other AAON news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 67,500 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $2,814,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,726,528.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAON. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AAON by 321.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,819,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,594 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AAON by 604.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 528,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,058,000 after buying an additional 453,103 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of AAON by 81.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 767,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,749,000 after buying an additional 344,398 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in AAON by 1,254.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 346,378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,490,000 after acquiring an additional 320,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in AAON by 6,461.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,541,000 after acquiring an additional 268,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

