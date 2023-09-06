Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) CFO Sells $23,355.75 in Stock

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) CFO Ali Pervaiz sold 8,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total value of $23,355.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 405,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,706. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Accuray Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARAY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.76. The stock had a trading volume of 372,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,229. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $264.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.90 and a beta of 1.57. Accuray Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $4.30.

Get Accuray alerts:

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $118.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.50 million. Accuray had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 17.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Accuray during the second quarter worth $120,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Accuray during the second quarter worth $1,068,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Accuray during the second quarter worth $1,062,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Accuray during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Accuray by 39.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 40,309 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARAY. TheStreet raised Accuray from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com cut Accuray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ARAY

Accuray Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.