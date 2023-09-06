Algorand (ALGO) Price Hits $0.0958

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0958 or 0.00000371 BTC on major exchanges. Algorand has a total market cap of $750.03 million and approximately $21.11 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00038719 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00026973 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00013011 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004415 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,828,476,060 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

