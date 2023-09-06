Allego (NYSE:ALLG) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.78 and last traded at $1.80. 70,730 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 92,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALLG. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Allego from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Allego in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLG. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Allego during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allego during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allego by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 19,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 12,580 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allego during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Allego during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000.

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe.

