Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Lessened by Applied Capital LLC FL

Applied Capital LLC FL lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.6% of Applied Capital LLC FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Totem Point Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% in the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F raised its position in Alphabet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 53.2% during the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in Alphabet by 6.8% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,792 shares of company stock valued at $7,922,472 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.45. The stock had a trading volume of 6,692,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,291,342. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $138.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

