Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Sells $557,920.00 in Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.48, for a total value of $557,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 526,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,410,555.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
AMZN traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.36. The stock had a trading volume of 39,286,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,947,664. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $143.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.28 and a 200 day moving average of $116.83. The company has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 106.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wedbush initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.87.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.
