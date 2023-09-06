ASD Price Tops $0.0455 on Exchanges (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One ASD token can now be bought for approximately $0.0455 or 0.00000176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a market cap of $30.05 million and $1.50 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ASD has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04756607 USD and is up 1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,556,752.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

