Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.82

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.82 ($0.01) per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of AGR opened at GBX 45.62 ($0.58) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,131.50, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.27. Assura has a 1-year low of GBX 43.04 ($0.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 65.85 ($0.83). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 46.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 48.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.90.

In related news, insider Jayne Cottam acquired 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of £327.12 ($413.13). In related news, insider Jonathan Murphy sold 104,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.58), for a total value of £48,215.82 ($60,893.94). Also, insider Jayne Cottam purchased 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of £327.12 ($413.13). Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 57 ($0.72) target price on shares of Assura in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.82) target price on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 56 ($0.71) target price on shares of Assura in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 60.75 ($0.77).

Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Warrington, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 31 March 2023, Assura's portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion.

