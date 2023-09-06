Axiom Investors LLC DE Has $68.25 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 328,997 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,327 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Tesla were worth $68,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 451.9% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.77.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,054,398. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $1,113,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $29,089,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,750 shares of company stock valued at $16,125,615 over the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $4.76 on Wednesday, hitting $251.73. 101,954,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,442,875. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $256.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.33. The company has a market capitalization of $798.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $313.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

