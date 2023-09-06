Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGMT) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGMT – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.78 and last traded at $34.83. 3,550 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 10,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.06.

Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF stock. Frontier Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGMT – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares during the period. Frontier Asset Management LLC owned about 1.08% of Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The Ballast Small\u002FMid Cap ETF (MGMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund that aims for positive risk-adjusted returns. MGMT was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by Ballast.

