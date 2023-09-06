Bisichi (LON:BISI) Trading Down 4.2%

Bisichi PLC (LON:BISI – Get Free Report) was down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 112 ($1.41) and last traded at GBX 115 ($1.45). Approximately 11,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 7,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 120 ($1.52).

Bisichi Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94. The company has a market capitalization of £12.28 million, a P/E ratio of 216.98 and a beta of -0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 152.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 193.53.

Bisichi Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Bisichi’s payout ratio is presently 1,320.75%.

Bisichi Company Profile

Bisichi PLC engages in the coal mining and processing activities in South Africa. The company owns an interest in the Black Wattle Colliery, a coal mining and washing operation located in Mpumulanga, South Africa. It is also involved in the retail property investment and residential property development activities in the United Kingdom, as well as share dealing business.

