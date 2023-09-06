Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Market Cap Achieves $910,556.88

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 6th. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00097429 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00048730 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00028470 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000835 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 34.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.