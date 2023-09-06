BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0911 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund alerts:

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $10.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,966. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.71. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $10.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 10,612 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 53,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 16,180 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 1,319.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 51,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 47,672 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 22,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.