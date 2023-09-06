BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0911 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $10.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,966. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.71. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $10.27.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.
