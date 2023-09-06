BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Price Performance
FRA stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.56. The company had a trading volume of 142,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,616. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $12.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.34 and a 200 day moving average of $11.96.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- These Quality Dividend Kings Grow their Dividends the Fastest
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- 3 Growth Stocks to Buy in September
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 3 Underappreciated Stocks with Nowhere to Go But Up
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.