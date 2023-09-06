BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund alerts:

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Price Performance

FRA stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.56. The company had a trading volume of 142,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,616. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $12.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.34 and a 200 day moving average of $11.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 7.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 327,352 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after buying an additional 22,793 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 29.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,068 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 25,680 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 1.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 11.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 190,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 19,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.