BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:BKN)

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0395 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:BKN traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $10.89. 334,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,284. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.54.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 125,626 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 8.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 303,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 23,362 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 237.4% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 272,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 191,883 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 9.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 217,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 18,191 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 12.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 214,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 23,646 shares during the period. 19.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

