Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) CEO Gary Bowman Sells 7,500 Shares

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) CEO Gary Bowman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $215,025.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,017,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,177,516.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gary Bowman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 1st, Gary Bowman sold 7,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total value of $214,425.00.

On Tuesday, August 1st, Gary Bowman sold 5,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total value of $169,700.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Gary Bowman sold 1,250 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total transaction of $40,287.50.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Gary Bowman sold 3,750 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $118,462.50.

Bowman Consulting Group Price Performance

Shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,031. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.82. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $36.36. The company has a market capitalization of $420.33 million, a P/E ratio of 106.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bowman Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:BWMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $82.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.41 million. Bowman Consulting Group had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 1.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 1,039.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,019,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,281,000 after acquiring an additional 930,358 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 1,377.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 610,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,467,000 after purchasing an additional 569,302 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 247.9% in the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 187,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 133,903 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 442.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after buying an additional 128,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth $3,508,000. 44.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

